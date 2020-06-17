Dr. Celico has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brian Celico, OD
Overview
Dr. Brian Celico, OD is an Optometrist in Dallas, TX.
Dr. Celico works at
Locations
Refractive Precision Laser Center Lp7150 Greenville Ave Ste 250, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 265-1111
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Dr. Celico was recommended by my Glaucoma specialist to help with an eyeglass Rx solution to my problem with diplopia (double vision). His exams and questions were extremely thorough and His friendly and interested manner as he went about his work was , informative, interesting and enjoyable. I actually had fun during the exam and was very impressed with his hi tech equipment. He definitely takes his time and triple checks his calculations. I HIGHLY recommend Dr. Celico. Alex Carduff
About Dr. Brian Celico, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1790767309
