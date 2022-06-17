Brian Carlson, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Brian Carlson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Brian Carlson, LMFT
Offers telehealth
Brian Carlson, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Apple Valley, CA.
Brian Carlson works at
The Way - Psychological Treatment Center18888 US Highway 18 Ste 201, Apple Valley, CA 92307 Directions (760) 887-2087
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Brian Carleson has been working with our family and our kids on average once a month for the last three years. Brian does in-office and zoom meetings which is great for our schedule. You will get no judgmental or impersonal vibes from Dr. Carleson, he is down to earth. Brian is a real guy with a real family who offers relevant advise. Carleson has been relatable and encouraging to me and my kids, I love that my kids can just check in and enjoy chatting with him like they would a family friend. I can’t say enough good things about what he’s done for the mental well-being of my family. Family & Parenting is hard; so have someone in your corner who is wise, truthful and compassionate; like Brian Carlson.
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English, German, Spanish and Swedish
- 1194010702
Brian Carlson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brian Carlson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brian Carlson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.