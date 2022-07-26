Brian Brown, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Brian Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Brian Brown, FNP-C
Overview
Brian Brown, FNP-C is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Visalia, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner), has 7 years of experience. They graduated from Fresno Pacfic University and is affiliated with Kaweah Health Medical Center.
Locations
Riverway Medical Care1827 S Court St Ste A, Visalia, CA 93277 Directions (559) 372-7390Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Kaweah Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Brian is an amazing healthcare provider! He is laid back and has a very warm and gentle way about him. He spends as much time as needed to listen to my concerns and then comes up with a plan that fits my lifestyle and takes care of the problem. I highly recommend Brian and his staff to manage all of your healthcare needs.
About Brian Brown, FNP-C
- Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
- 7 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- Fresno Pacfic University
- College Of The Sequoias
Frequently Asked Questions
Brian Brown has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Brian Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Brian Brown speaks French.
10 patients have reviewed Brian Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Brian Brown.
