Brian Bentz, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (8)
Overview

Brian Bentz, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Pueblo, CO. 

Brian Bentz works at Southern Colorado Family Medicine in Pueblo, CO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Southern Colorado Family Medicine
    902 Lakeview Ave, Pueblo, CO 81004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 560-5855

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Parkview Medical Center
  • St. Mary-Corwin Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Kaiser Permanente

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 14, 2016
    High level of care - wouldn't want to be seen by anyone else!
    4dabirds in Pueblo West, CO — Jan 14, 2016
    About Brian Bentz, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1487851010
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Brian Bentz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Brian Bentz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Brian Bentz works at Southern Colorado Family Medicine in Pueblo, CO. View the full address on Brian Bentz’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Brian Bentz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Brian Bentz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brian Bentz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brian Bentz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

