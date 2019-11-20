Brian Bea has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Brian Bea, PA-C
Overview
Brian Bea, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Vancouver, WA.
Brian Bea works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Emergency Medicine Associates PC600 Ne 92Nd Ave, Vancouver, WA 98664 Directions (360) 514-2142
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Brian Bea?
Very professional yet kind, courteous and friendly
About Brian Bea, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1619915808
Frequently Asked Questions
Brian Bea accepts Aetna and Anthem, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Brian Bea has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Brian Bea works at
9 patients have reviewed Brian Bea. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Brian Bea.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brian Bea, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brian Bea appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.