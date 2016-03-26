Overview

Dr. Brian Battaglia, OD is an Optometrist in Amherst, NY. They graduated from Southern College of Optometry.



Dr. Battaglia works at Champaign Dental Group in Amherst, NY with other offices in Niagara Falls, NY and Williamsville, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.