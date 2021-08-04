See All Chiropractors in Summit, NJ
Dr. Brian Anderson, DC

Chiropractic
4.5 (53)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Brian Anderson, DC is a Chiropractor in Summit, NJ. 

Dr. Anderson works at Premier Health Of Summit in Summit, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Premiere Health of Summit LLC
    47 Maple St Ste 108, Summit, NJ 07901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 219-4334

Aug 04, 2021
I was diagnosed with Fibromyalgia. I had pain from head to toe, fatigue and muscle stiffness. I was very sensitive to light and sound. Everything hurt all the time and there was no relief. I wasn’t getting any answers. When I came in to see Dr. Anderson, he was able to pinpoint that I have Neuropathy and nerve damage and that it could be repaired. I said let’s give this a go. I was happy to hear there was hope without extreme measures like medication and surgeries. Dr. Anderson wasn’t saying it was just in my head. He understands the neurological side of it which other doctors haven spoken about. Dr. Anderson’s approach is one of healing, is one of “let’s get to the root.” I have seen significant changes since I have started treatments. I have feeling in feet and legs now. My body is starting to work the way it’s supposed to work. My body is healing and recharging. My mind is clearer. My muscles are not as stiff. I can function. I can think. The brain fog is lifting. It’s like the s
Stephanie B — Aug 04, 2021
About Dr. Brian Anderson, DC

Specialties
  • Chiropractic
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1700078102
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Brian Anderson, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Anderson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Anderson works at Premier Health Of Summit in Summit, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Anderson’s profile.

53 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

