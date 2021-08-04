Dr. Brian Anderson, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Anderson, DC
Dr. Brian Anderson, DC is a Chiropractor in Summit, NJ.
Locations
Premiere Health of Summit LLC47 Maple St Ste 108, Summit, NJ 07901 Directions (908) 219-4334
Ratings & Reviews
I was diagnosed with Fibromyalgia. I had pain from head to toe, fatigue and muscle stiffness. I was very sensitive to light and sound. Everything hurt all the time and there was no relief. I wasn’t getting any answers. When I came in to see Dr. Anderson, he was able to pinpoint that I have Neuropathy and nerve damage and that it could be repaired. I said let’s give this a go. I was happy to hear there was hope without extreme measures like medication and surgeries. Dr. Anderson wasn’t saying it was just in my head. He understands the neurological side of it which other doctors haven spoken about. Dr. Anderson’s approach is one of healing, is one of “let’s get to the root.” I have seen significant changes since I have started treatments. I have feeling in feet and legs now. My body is starting to work the way it’s supposed to work. My body is healing and recharging. My mind is clearer. My muscles are not as stiff. I can function. I can think. The brain fog is lifting. It’s like the s
About Dr. Brian Anderson, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1700078102
Dr. Anderson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.
