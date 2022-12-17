See All Nurse Practitioners in Towson, MD
Brian Anderson, PMHNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.5 (18)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Brian Anderson, PMHNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Towson, MD. 

Brian Anderson works at Centered Counseling Services in Towson, MD. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr Rubeena Hosain DMD PA
    1200 E Joppa Rd Ste A, Towson, MD 21286 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 232-1596

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar I Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar II Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Severe Anxiety Chevron Icon
Social Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Social Phobia Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 17, 2022
    I've been going to Brian for many years now and I have had a few medication doctors but by far Brian is the best. He understands and listens to my issues. I never feel rushed and I always feel that listens to what I have to say. His staff is friendly yet business like and very busy. Overall I highly recommend Brian for your medication needs.
    John H — Dec 17, 2022
    About Brian Anderson, PMHNP-BC

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1427499300
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Brian Anderson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Brian Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Brian Anderson works at Centered Counseling Services in Towson, MD. View the full address on Brian Anderson’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Brian Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Brian Anderson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brian Anderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brian Anderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

