Brian Amundson, PA-C
Overview
Brian Amundson, PA-C is an Orthopedic Surgery Physician Assistant in La Grange, IL.
Locations
La Grange125 N La Grange Rd, La Grange, IL 60525 Directions (708) 354-4900
Primary47 6th Ave Ste M, La Grange, IL 60525 Directions (708) 354-2663
Hospital Affiliations
- Macneal Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Always polite and funny. I like how he tried to help with the pain in my knees one step at a time. Great doc!!
About Brian Amundson, PA-C
- Orthopedic Surgery (Physician Assistant)
- English
