Brian Amundson, PA-C
Brian Amundson, PA-C

Orthopedic Surgery (Physician Assistant)
5
Accepting new patients
Overview

Brian Amundson, PA-C is an Orthopedic Surgery Physician Assistant in La Grange, IL. 

Brian Amundson works at Chicago Health Medical Group in La Grange, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    La Grange
    125 N La Grange Rd, La Grange, IL 60525 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 354-4900
    Primary
    47 6th Ave Ste M, La Grange, IL 60525 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 354-2663

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Macneal Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Injury
Arthritis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Ankle Injury
Arthritis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Meniscus Tear Chevron Icon
Splinting Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Accepted Insurance Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Brian Amundson, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery (Physician Assistant)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1275574469
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Brian Amundson, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Brian Amundson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Brian Amundson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Brian Amundson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Brian Amundson works at Chicago Health Medical Group in La Grange, IL. View the full address on Brian Amundson’s profile.

    Brian Amundson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Brian Amundson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brian Amundson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brian Amundson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

