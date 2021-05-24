Dr. Valette has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brett Valette, PHD
Overview
Dr. Brett Valette, PHD is a Psychologist in Superior, CO.
Locations
- 1 300 Center Dr Ste G-373, Superior, CO 80027 Directions (303) 478-8878
Ratings & Reviews
I filed a disability claim for PTSD (70%), Sleep Apnea (50%), GERD (30%), ED, and TDIU (100%). Dr. Valette's IMO was most likely the reason, on initial filing, I was granted 70% for PTSD, Ed granted, GERD (10%), Sleep Apnea granted at 50%, and TDIU granted for 100% total and permanent disability. The Comp exam done by the doctor was totally negative as related to the Sleep Apnea, but the reviewers at the VA still made the decision to grant me 50% for Sleep Apnea, sue to the strength of Dr. Valette's explicit IMO. I have no doubt my claim would have been treated much differently if I did not have Dr. Valette's IMO as part of my filing!!
About Dr. Brett Valette, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1770831612
Frequently Asked Questions
