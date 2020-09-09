Dr. Simon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brett Simon, OD
Overview
Dr. Brett Simon, OD is an Optometrist in Santa Barbara, CA.
Locations
Sansum Clinic317 W Pueblo St, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Directions (805) 681-8980
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Simon is an excellent doctor who listens and explains things very well. He has an intelligent and warm and cheerful way about him. One of the best docs I've ever had.
About Dr. Brett Simon, OD
- Optometry
- English, Spanish
- 1013117068
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Simon accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Simon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Simon speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Simon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simon.
