Dr. Brett Schur, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Haverford, PA. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of North Dakota / Main Campus.



Dr. Schur works at Psych Choices of the Delaware Valley in Haverford, PA with other offices in Swarthmore, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.