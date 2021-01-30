Brett Schulte has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Brett Schulte, PA
Brett Schulte, PA is a Physician Assistant in Troy, MI.
Beaumont Psychiatry Troy44201 Dequindre Rd, Troy, MI 48085 Directions (248) 964-5000
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Operated on in 2015 by another surgeon in the practice. Did incredibly well with that surgery but then developed a different problem. When I called to see my surgeon, I was told he had moved out of state and was given the option to see another surgeon and his PA. LOVED the guy. Brett told me surgery will be last resort. Injections are now working beautifully. Highly recommend.
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1144698168
Brett Schulte accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Brett Schulte has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Brett Schulte. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Brett Schulte.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brett Schulte, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brett Schulte appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.