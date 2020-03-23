Dr. Brett Rohlfsen, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rohlfsen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brett Rohlfsen, DC
Dr. Brett Rohlfsen, DC is a Chiropractor in West Des Moines, IA.
Rohlfsen Chiropractic Clinic PC640 S 50th St Unit 1120, West Des Moines, IA 50265 Directions (515) 222-1689
Dr Rohlfsen was my Chiropractor when we lived in Des Moines. Even though we live in another state, I always make an appointment for an adjustment when I am back in Iowa. He is a professional and I have always felt confident in his ability to treat me.
Dr. Rohlfsen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rohlfsen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Rohlfsen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rohlfsen.
