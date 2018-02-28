Dr. Renslow has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brett Renslow, DC
Dr. Brett Renslow, DC is a Chiropractor in Weston, FL.
Dr. Renslow works at
-
1
Choice Pediatric Therapy Center, 2751 Executive Park Dr Ste 202, Weston, FL 33331
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
If your looking for a chiropractor that is exceptional, then this is the practice you need. When Dr. Renslow began adjusting me, I was unable to walk. It only took a few consistent months of treatment to get me walking. This doctor cares about his patients and always goes the extra mile to help even if it takes extra time.
- Chiropractic
- English, Spanish
- 1427025972
Dr. Renslow accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Renslow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Renslow speaks Spanish.
