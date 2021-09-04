Dr. Brett Prince, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prince is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brett Prince, PHD
Overview
Dr. Brett Prince, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Neptune, NJ. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.
Dr. Prince works at
Locations
Neurobehavioral Rehabilitation Associates444 Neptune Blvd Unit 16, Neptune, NJ 07753 Directions (732) 836-9770
Neurobehavioral Rehabilitation Associates1541 Route 88, Brick, NJ 08724 Directions (732) 836-9774
Neurobehavioral Rehabilitation Associates160 Avenue At The Cmn, Shrewsbury, NJ 07702 Directions (732) 836-9770
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Ocean University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Medicare
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Finally! A good, caring and informative doctor who actually listens and is helpful in New Jersey! After a month of searching on line, calling local hospitals, and local doctors, I finally found Dr. Brett Prince and his practice. Don’t always trust the “Find A Doctor” search function using Google or local and regional hospital web sites, like Hackensack-Meridian or St. Barnabas! My family was involved in a tragic and life-changing car crash earlier this year. My husband and my children who were in that crash desperately needed help with incredible changes in their memory and their mental health. They just all finished an extremely helpful and effective course of treatment with Dr. Prince’s practice, Neurobehavioral Rehabilitation Associates. The memory rehabilitation, psychotherapy, and biofeedback care they received prepared my husband for work return and my kids for going back to school. I finally feel I have my family back! Thank you!
About Dr. Brett Prince, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Prince has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Prince. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prince.
