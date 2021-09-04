See All Neuropsychologists in Neptune, NJ
Neuropsychology
4 (20)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Brett Prince, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Neptune, NJ. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.

Dr. Prince works at Neurobehavioral Rehabilitation Associates in Neptune, NJ with other offices in Brick, NJ and Shrewsbury, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Neurobehavioral Rehabilitation Associates
    444 Neptune Blvd Unit 16, Neptune, NJ 07753 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 836-9770
  2. 2
    Neurobehavioral Rehabilitation Associates
    1541 Route 88, Brick, NJ 08724 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 836-9774
  3. 3
    Neurobehavioral Rehabilitation Associates
    160 Avenue At The Cmn, Shrewsbury, NJ 07702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 836-9770

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
  • Ocean University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Alzheimer's Disease
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Alzheimer's Disease

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Autism
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cognitive Disorders Chevron Icon
Cognitive Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dementia
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Impaired Cognition Chevron Icon
Independent Forensic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Learning Disabilities Chevron Icon
Memory Disorders Chevron Icon
Memory Retraining Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Neurological Testing Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stroke
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Work Reintegration Chevron Icon
    • Medicare
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Sep 04, 2021
    Finally! A good, caring and informative doctor who actually listens and is helpful in New Jersey! After a month of searching on line, calling local hospitals, and local doctors, I finally found Dr. Brett Prince and his practice. Don't always trust the "Find A Doctor" search function using Google or local and regional hospital web sites, like Hackensack-Meridian or St. Barnabas! My family was involved in a tragic and life-changing car crash earlier this year. My husband and my children who were in that crash desperately needed help with incredible changes in their memory and their mental health. They just all finished an extremely helpful and effective course of treatment with Dr. Prince's practice, Neurobehavioral Rehabilitation Associates. The memory rehabilitation, psychotherapy, and biofeedback care they received prepared my husband for work return and my kids for going back to school. I finally feel I have my family back! Thank you!
    About Dr. Brett Prince, PHD

    Specialties
    • Neuropsychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1437189297
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
