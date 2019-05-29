Dr. Brett Morgan, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morgan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brett Morgan, DC
Dr. Brett Morgan, DC is a Chiropractor in South Charleston, WV.
Dr Morgans Wellness Center135 7TH AVE, South Charleston, WV 25303 Directions (304) 768-6106
Brett Morgan, DC10295 US 15 501 N, Chapel Hill, NC 27517 Directions (984) 234-3313
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
I would recommend True Health to anyone! The staff and all the doctors here are amazing and so knowledgeable. Dr. Morgan helped me get answers that i didn’t get anywhere else. The doctors have helped both of my children before also. Almost no wait times too.
- Chiropractic
- English
Dr. Morgan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morgan accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morgan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Morgan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morgan.
