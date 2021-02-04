Brett Lieberman, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Brett Lieberman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Brett Lieberman, LMFT
Offers telehealth
Overview
Brett Lieberman, LMFT is a Psychotherapist in Port Saint Lucie, FL.
Brett Lieberman works at
Locations
-
1
Grow Therapy201 SW Port St Lucie Blvd Ste 106, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34984 Directions (786) 244-2403Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Brett Lieberman66 W Flagler St Ste 900, Miami, FL 33130 Directions (786) 244-7711
-
3
Grow Therapy1562 SE Village Green Dr, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34952 Directions (772) 465-4044
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Brett Lieberman?
Brett's method is extremely practical and helpful. He has an amazing way of cutting through the nonsense and getting right to the point. He's warm and patient and truly cares about his clients.
About Brett Lieberman, LMFT
- Psychotherapy
- English
- 1427364280
Frequently Asked Questions
Brett Lieberman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Brett Lieberman accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Brett Lieberman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Brett Lieberman works at
12 patients have reviewed Brett Lieberman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Brett Lieberman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brett Lieberman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brett Lieberman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.