Dr. Brett Copeland, PSY.D is a Psychologist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Psychology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from George Fox University.
Qliance Medical Management Inc2420 S Union Ave Ste 100, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions (253) 752-7320
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
This man was helpful in helping walk out desolate places and "out the other side". His level of caring and professional attitude were instrumental in my continued recovery. Dr Copeland listened with empathy and inserted humor when it was needed. (Ask him about the 6lb large mouth bass). Ill not forget. I am better for allowing these dedicated professionals into my life
- Psychology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- George Fox University
Dr. Copeland has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Copeland accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Copeland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Copeland. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Copeland.
