Overview

Dr. Brett Copeland, PSY.D is a Psychologist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Psychology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from George Fox University.



Dr. Copeland works at LifeStance Health in Tacoma, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.