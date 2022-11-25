Dr. Brett Compton, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Compton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brett Compton, OD is an Optometrist in Abingdon, VA.
Eye physicians of Southwest Virginia - Abingdon340 W Main St, Abingdon, VA 24210 Directions (276) 628-3118
- Johnston Memorial Hospital
- Mountain View Regional Hospital
- Smyth County Community Hospital
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Davis Vision
- EyeMed Vision Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Novitas Solutions, Inc.
- Simply Healthcare
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Sunshine Health
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
Dr. Compton is excellent, the facilities are ferociously clean, the personnel are intelligent and friendly. Every test he ran was explained in clear, minute detail, and I left the office assured that I had a valid, comprehensive diagnosis... I shall return.
- Optometry
- English
- 1477587764
