Overview
Dr. Brett Christensen, OD is an Optometrist in Chino Valley, AZ.
Locations
Chino Valley399 W Palomino Rd, Chino Valley, AZ 86323 Directions (928) 223-8320
Prescott3192 Willow Creek Rd, Prescott, AZ 86301 Directions (928) 223-8317Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- AARP
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- American Postal Workers Union Health Plan
- American Republic
- Arizona Foundation
- Avesis
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EyeMed Vision Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Operating Engineers Health & Welfare Plan
- PacifiCare Health Systems
- Southwest Service Administrators, Inc.
- Tricare
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- University of Arizona Health Plans
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
- WellCare
- Yavapai Long Term Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is so attentive and knowledgeable. I highly recommend him!
About Dr. Brett Christensen, OD
- Optometry
- English, Spanish
- Male
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Christensen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christensen accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Christensen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Christensen speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Christensen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Christensen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Christensen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Christensen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.