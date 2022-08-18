See All Nurse Practitioners in Lansing, MI
Breton Blair, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.5 (5)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Breton Blair, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Lansing, MI. 

Breton Blair works at Sexton Health Center in Lansing, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sexton Health Center
    102 McPherson Ave, Lansing, MI 48915 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (517) 244-8041
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Breton Blair, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1427441245
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Breton Blair has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Breton Blair has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Breton Blair works at Sexton Health Center in Lansing, MI. View the full address on Breton Blair’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Breton Blair. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Breton Blair.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Breton Blair, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Breton Blair appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

