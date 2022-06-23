Breony Stoddard, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Breony Stoddard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Breony Stoddard, PA
Offers telehealth
Overview
Breony Stoddard, PA is a Family Medicine Specialist in Draper, UT.
Breony Stoddard works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Mountainstar Medical Group-St Marks Hospital LLC74 E Kimballs Ln Ste 260, Draper, UT 84020 Directions (435) 264-5392
Hospital Affiliations
- Lone Peak Hospital
- Riverside Community Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Breony Stoddard?
We have ADHD and Autism in our family. On our first visit with her she was very patient and calm. She listened carefully and patiently and clarified everything. Even twice. Relieving any anxiety.
About Breony Stoddard, PA
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1578711057
Frequently Asked Questions
Breony Stoddard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Breony Stoddard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Breony Stoddard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Breony Stoddard works at
30 patients have reviewed Breony Stoddard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Breony Stoddard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Breony Stoddard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Breony Stoddard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.