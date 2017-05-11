Dr. Brent Vandorsten, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vandorsten is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brent Vandorsten, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brent Vandorsten, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Denver, CO.
Dr. Vandorsten works at
Locations
Colorado Center for Behavioral Medicine Inc.4600 S Syracuse St Fl 9, Denver, CO 80237 Directions (303) 256-6625
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Van Dorsten spent much more time with me than I expected. He explained complex medical issues in a way that I could fully understand. I never expected to actually enjoy a doctor visit but he was extremely helpful and made the experience a pleasant one. I highly recommend him. You will be treated as a person rather than a patient.
About Dr. Brent Vandorsten, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1710070164
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vandorsten has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vandorsten accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vandorsten has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Vandorsten. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vandorsten.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vandorsten, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vandorsten appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.