Dr. Brent Peterson, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peterson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brent Peterson, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brent Peterson, PHD is a Counselor in Williamsburg, VA.
Dr. Peterson works at
Locations
-
1
Family Living Institute1307 Jamestown Rd, Williamsburg, VA 23185 Directions (757) 229-7927
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Peterson?
I went in having struggled with bipolar for a very long time. Dr. Peterson helped me resolve all my issues within a couple months and it feels like I'm living a new life.
About Dr. Brent Peterson, PHD
- Counseling
- English
- 1497934400
Education & Certifications
- University of Utah
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Peterson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peterson accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peterson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Peterson works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Peterson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peterson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peterson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peterson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.