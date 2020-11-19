Dr. Brent Mruz, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mruz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brent Mruz, PSY.D
Overview
Dr. Brent Mruz, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Ocala, FL. They completed their residency with The Renfrew Center, Inc.
Dr. Mruz works at
Locations
Dr Brent Mruz Psyd PA1701 NE 42nd Ave Ste 102, Ocala, FL 34470 Directions (352) 351-4940
Syrona890 Northern Way Ste A1, Winter Springs, FL 32708 Directions (407) 452-0035
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mruz listens well and sheds light on the issues you bring to him and then some. He’s compassionate and will give concrete advice. He’s also an encourager with a sense of humor. My wife and I would highly recommend him and have done so with friends.
About Dr. Brent Mruz, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1114122462
Education & Certifications
- The Renfrew Center, Inc.
Dr. Mruz has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mruz accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mruz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mruz works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Mruz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mruz.
