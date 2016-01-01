Dr. Brent Halderman, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Halderman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brent Halderman, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brent Halderman, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission.
Dr. Halderman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Midwest Psychiatry7011 W 121st St Ste 105, Overland Park, KS 66209 Directions (913) 345-1191
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Shawnee Mission
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- Cigna
- Elderplan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Halderman?
About Dr. Brent Halderman, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1003822982
Education & Certifications
- Western Mo Mental Hlth Ctr
- University Of Missouri Kansas City School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Halderman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Halderman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Halderman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Halderman works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Halderman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Halderman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Halderman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Halderman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.