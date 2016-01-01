Brent Grass, CNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Brent Grass is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Brent Grass, CNP
Overview
Brent Grass, CNP is an Adult Health Nurse Practitioner in Massillon, OH.
Brent Grass works at
Locations
Massillon Family Practice6724 Wales Ave Nw, Massillon, OH 44646 Directions (234) 348-0988
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
About Brent Grass, CNP
- Adult Health Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
Brent Grass accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Brent Grass has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Brent Grass has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Brent Grass.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brent Grass, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brent Grass appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.