Brent Estes, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
Overview

Brent Estes, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Los Osos, CA. 

Brent Estes works at Dr. Lisa Neuenschwander in Los Osos, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Lisa Neuenschwander
    900 Los Osos Valley Rd Ste C, Los Osos, CA 93402 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 528-0605
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Brent Estes, LMFT

    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    • English
    • 1083634653
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Brent Estes has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Brent Estes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Brent Estes works at Dr. Lisa Neuenschwander in Los Osos, CA. View the full address on Brent Estes’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Brent Estes. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Brent Estes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brent Estes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brent Estes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

