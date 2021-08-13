Dr. Decker has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brent Decker, PHD
Dr. Brent Decker, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Panama City, FL.
Dr. Decker works at
Brent Decker Ph.d. PA11 W 23rd St Bldg D1, Panama City, FL 32405 Directions (850) 522-9456
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
He evaluated our daughter. He was patient and thorough. Our daughter enjoyed their sessions together. Thank you Dr. for helping us to understand our child better and explaining all of it well. Your suggestions have worked out well and we appreciate all the help.
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1427069251
Dr. Decker accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Decker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

10 patients have reviewed Dr. Decker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Decker.
