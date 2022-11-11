Dr. Bultemeier has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brent Bultemeier, DC
Overview
Dr. Brent Bultemeier, DC is a Chiropractor in Texarkana, TX.
Dr. Bultemeier works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Brent Bultemeier PA3207 NEW BOSTON RD, Texarkana, TX 75501 Directions (903) 832-8765
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bultemeier?
I received extraordinary healing from this gifted chiropractor, after I badly injured my lower back from the fall. Thank you! Thank you Dr Brent!
About Dr. Brent Bultemeier, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1821104332
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bultemeier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bultemeier works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Bultemeier. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bultemeier.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bultemeier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bultemeier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.