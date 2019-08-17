See All Chiropractors in Mechanicsburg, PA
Dr. Brent Binder, DC

Chiropractic
4.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Brent Binder, DC is a Chiropractor in Mechanicsburg, PA. 

Dr. Binder works at Pain Relief Chiropractic in Mechanicsburg, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Caring Hands Chiropractic Wellness Center
    4909 Louise Dr Ste 102, Mechanicsburg, PA 17055 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Pain Relief Care
    856 Century Dr, Mechanicsburg, PA 17055 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (717) 697-1888

  • Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Fibromyalgia
Headache
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Fibromyalgia
Headache

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Motor Vehicle Accident Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neuromuscular Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Therapy Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Whiplash
    Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Delaware
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Nebraska
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Pennsylvania
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Rhode Island
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wisconsin
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Independence Blue Cross
    Medicare
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
    • Regence Blue Shield of Washington
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 17, 2019
    Dr. Bender is a true professional who adjust the spine with specific intention like a great Chiropractor should do. We recommend him highly to anyone suffering from neck and/or back pain.
    Your Houston Chiropractor Dr. Gregory Johnson — Aug 17, 2019
    About Dr. Brent Binder, DC

    • Chiropractic
    • English
    • 1538323506
    • Life University / Life Chiropractic College / West Campus
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brent Binder, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Binder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Binder has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Binder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Binder works at Pain Relief Chiropractic in Mechanicsburg, PA. View the full address on Dr. Binder’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Binder. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Binder.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Binder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Binder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

