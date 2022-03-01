See All Physicians Assistants in Rockford, IL
Brennan Reeder, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile

Brennan Reeder, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
3 (2)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Brennan Reeder, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Rockford, IL. 

Brennan Reeder works at Crusader Community Health in Rockford, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Crusaders Central Clinic Association
    1200 W State St, Rockford, IL 61102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 490-1600
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Brennan Reeder?

    Mar 01, 2022
    I couldn’t ask for a better doctor for my 3 month old n I!! I went in for my check up today and he went out of his way to ask about my daughter that is having episodes and literally sat and talked with me about what the hospital told him, what are next steps are going to be!! Put in for a second opinion referral!! He made my anxiety level completely drop, he shows he actually cares about his patients and he wants to get to the bottom of what is going on with her!! “We will figure it out and get her fixed!” It melts my heart on how big of a heart he has for us and our health!! I will recommend him to anyone I know, hands down he is the best my children and I have ever had!!
    Marti D. — Mar 01, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Brennan Reeder, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Brennan Reeder, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Brennan Reeder to family and friends

    Brennan Reeder's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Brennan Reeder

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Brennan Reeder, PA-C.

    About Brennan Reeder, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1063991958
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Brennan Reeder has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Brennan Reeder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Brennan Reeder works at Crusader Community Health in Rockford, IL. View the full address on Brennan Reeder’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Brennan Reeder. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Brennan Reeder.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brennan Reeder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brennan Reeder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Brennan Reeder, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.