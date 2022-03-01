Brennan Reeder has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Brennan Reeder, PA-C
Overview
Brennan Reeder, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Rockford, IL.
Brennan Reeder works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Crusaders Central Clinic Association1200 W State St, Rockford, IL 61102 Directions (815) 490-1600
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Brennan Reeder?
I couldn’t ask for a better doctor for my 3 month old n I!! I went in for my check up today and he went out of his way to ask about my daughter that is having episodes and literally sat and talked with me about what the hospital told him, what are next steps are going to be!! Put in for a second opinion referral!! He made my anxiety level completely drop, he shows he actually cares about his patients and he wants to get to the bottom of what is going on with her!! “We will figure it out and get her fixed!” It melts my heart on how big of a heart he has for us and our health!! I will recommend him to anyone I know, hands down he is the best my children and I have ever had!!
About Brennan Reeder, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1063991958
Frequently Asked Questions
Brennan Reeder accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Brennan Reeder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Brennan Reeder works at
2 patients have reviewed Brennan Reeder. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Brennan Reeder.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brennan Reeder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brennan Reeder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.