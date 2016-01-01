Dr. Huls has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brennan Huls, DC
Overview
Dr. Brennan Huls, DC is a Chiropractor in Wheeling, WV.
Dr. Huls works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Huls Chiropractic Pllc156 Kruger St Ste B, Wheeling, WV 26003 Directions (304) 242-0866
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Huls?
About Dr. Brennan Huls, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1457533986
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Huls works at
Dr. Huls has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huls.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huls, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huls appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.