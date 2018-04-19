See All Family Doctors in Federal Way, WA
Family Medicine
2.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
Brennan Carmody, ARNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Federal Way, WA. 

Brennan Carmody works at Franciscan Medical Clinic on 11th Place in Federal Way, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Federal Way Family Physicians
    34616 11th Pl S Ste 4, Federal Way, WA 98003

2.3
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Apr 19, 2018
I was so surprised to see negative reviews of Brennan, it's like they're talking about someone else entirely! I saw her several times and always experienced her as unfailingly kind, sweet, and supportive. She saw me through some painful experiences in my life with depth and understanding, and was able to have hope when I wasn't.
Seattle, WA — Apr 19, 2018
About Brennan Carmody, ARNP

  • Family Medicine
  • English
  • Female
  • 1629400734
  • St. Joseph Medical Center

