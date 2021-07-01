Brendan Ryan, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Brendan Ryan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Brendan Ryan, PA
Overview
Brendan Ryan, PA is a Family Medicine Specialist in Raynham, MA.
Locations
SMG Paramount Primary Care675 Paramount Dr Ste 301, Raynham, MA 02767 Directions (508) 356-6615Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Morton Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Brendan Ryan is one of the best medical professionals my family has had since we started going to a family practice. He is professional yet down to earth. He is funny yet straight forward. He always goes the extra mile to make things better. He left for a bit, so we were forced to switch. It was not a great experience and lacked the personal effect that we were used to with Brendan. Thank God he is back at Paramount
About Brendan Ryan, PA
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1396152187
