See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Durham, NC
Brendan Monaghan, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile

Brendan Monaghan, PA-C

Internal Medicine
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Brendan Monaghan, PA-C is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Durham, NC. 

Brendan Monaghan works at Novant Health Durham Internal Medicine Associates - Durham in Durham, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Durham Internal Medicine Associates - Durham
    4205 Ben Franklin Blvd, Durham, NC 27704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 214-5257
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Brendan Monaghan?

    Photo: Brendan Monaghan, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Brendan Monaghan, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Brendan Monaghan to family and friends

    Brendan Monaghan's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Brendan Monaghan

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Brendan Monaghan, PA-C.

    About Brendan Monaghan, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1932688967
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Brendan Monaghan, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Brendan Monaghan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Brendan Monaghan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Brendan Monaghan works at Novant Health Durham Internal Medicine Associates - Durham in Durham, NC. View the full address on Brendan Monaghan’s profile.

    Brendan Monaghan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Brendan Monaghan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brendan Monaghan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brendan Monaghan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.