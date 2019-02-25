Dr. Corcoran has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brendan Corcoran, DC
Overview
Dr. Brendan Corcoran, DC is a Chiropractor in East Boston, MA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1140 Saratoga St, East Boston, MA 02128 Directions (617) 418-7838
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Went for a very sore lower back and received relief after one visit
About Dr. Brendan Corcoran, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1093813396
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Corcoran accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Corcoran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Corcoran. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Corcoran.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Corcoran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Corcoran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.