Brenda White, LCPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Brenda White is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Brenda White, LCPC
Overview
Brenda White, LCPC is a Counselor in Bolingbrook, IL.
Brenda White works at
Locations
-
1
Bolingbrook Office402 W Boughton Rd Ste G, Bolingbrook, IL 60440 Directions (312) 971-6653
- 2 10505 S Halsted St, Chicago, IL 60628 Directions (312) 971-6653
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Cigna
- Humana
- Magellan Health Services
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Brenda White?
She has been a vital part in my mental healing as well as a very helpful ear in regard to an unexpected transition in my life. She has gently asked the questions that I honestly hadn't wanted to necessarily face but needed to. I have come to certain decisions that I wouldn't have other wise done on my on out of fear. I truly trust her. She is professional and her Chicago office is simple and calming.
About Brenda White, LCPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1134457476
Education & Certifications
- Outreach Community Counseling
- St. Xavier University Chicago, Il
Frequently Asked Questions
Brenda White has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Brenda White accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Brenda White has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Brenda White works at
Brenda White has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Brenda White.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brenda White, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brenda White appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.