Brenda Trammel, LCP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Brenda Trammel, LCP is a Clinical Psychologist in Wichita, KS.
Brenda Trammel works at
Locations
Behavioral Medicine and Addiction Services1333 N Broadway Ave, Wichita, KS 67214 Directions (316) 201-1676Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pm
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
She's a damn good psychologist! A+
About Brenda Trammel, LCP
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1194763680
Brenda Trammel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Brenda Trammel accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Brenda Trammel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Brenda Trammel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Brenda Trammel.
