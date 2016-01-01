See All Physicians Assistants in El Paso, TX
Brenda Silva, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
1 (1)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Brenda Silva, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in El Paso, TX. 

Brenda Silva works at WellMed at El Paso Drive in El Paso, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Wellmed At El Paso
    5160 El Paso Dr, El Paso, TX 79905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 774-2550
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Brenda Silva, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1447337092
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Brenda Silva has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Brenda Silva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Brenda Silva works at WellMed at El Paso Drive in El Paso, TX. View the full address on Brenda Silva’s profile.

    Brenda Silva has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Brenda Silva.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brenda Silva, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brenda Silva appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

