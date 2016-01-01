See All Gastroenterologists in Denver, CO
Brenda Sassen, NP Icon-share Share Profile

Brenda Sassen, NP

Gastroenterology
1 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Brenda Sassen, NP is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Denver, CO. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN INDIANA and is affiliated with Rose Medical Center and St. Anthony North Hospital.

Brenda Sassen works at Rocky Mountain Gastroenterology Associates - Denver in Denver, CO with other offices in Westminster, CO, Brighton, CO and Thornton, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rocky Mountain Gastroenterology Associates - Denver
    4500 E 9th Ave Ste 560, Denver, CO 80220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0583
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Rocky Mountain Gastroenterology
    14300 Orchard Pkwy, Westminster, CO 80023 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 743-7536
  3. 3
    Rocky Mountain Gastroenterology
    1610 Prairie Center Pkwy Ste 2230, Brighton, CO 80601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 276-7759
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Rocky Mountain Gastroenterology Associates - Thornton
    10001 Washington St, Thornton, CO 80229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 276-7886
  5. 5
    Rose Medical Center
    4567 E 9th Ave, Denver, CO 80220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 276-7760

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Rose Medical Center
  • St. Anthony North Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Colon Cancer
Colon Cancer Screening
Colon Disorders
Colon Cancer
Colon Cancer Screening
Colon Disorders

Treatment frequency



Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diverticular Diseases Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Endoscopy Chevron Icon
IBS Associated With Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Brenda Sassen, NP

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1740614585
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN INDIANA
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Brenda Sassen, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Brenda Sassen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Brenda Sassen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Brenda Sassen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Brenda Sassen has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Brenda Sassen.

