Brenda Ramos, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Brenda Ramos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Brenda Ramos, APRN
Overview
Brenda Ramos, APRN is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Trumbull, CT. They graduated from Fairfield University and is affiliated with St. Vincent's Medical Center.
Brenda Ramos works at
Locations
-
1
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group115 Technology Dr Unit C101, Trumbull, CT 06611 Directions (203) 372-7200
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Brenda Ramos?
Brenda is very caring and informative at our appointments. She’s a very good APRN.
About Brenda Ramos, APRN
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Spanish
- 1568071520
Education & Certifications
- Fairfield University
Frequently Asked Questions
Brenda Ramos has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Brenda Ramos accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Brenda Ramos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Brenda Ramos works at
Brenda Ramos speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Brenda Ramos. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Brenda Ramos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brenda Ramos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brenda Ramos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.