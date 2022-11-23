Overview

Brenda Ramos, APRN is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Trumbull, CT. They graduated from Fairfield University and is affiliated with St. Vincent's Medical Center.



Brenda Ramos works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Trumbull, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.