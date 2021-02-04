See All Nurse Practitioners in North Las Vegas, NV
Brenda Primero, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4 (1)
Overview

Brenda Primero, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in North Las Vegas, NV. 

Brenda Primero works at Frontier Medical & Behavioral Center, Inc. in North Las Vegas, NV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oases Institute of Health Inc
    5105 Camino Al Norte Ste 100, North Las Vegas, NV 89031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 750-2438
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 04, 2021
    What can I say about Brenda that I have no already said to many parents. She is the only reason we are still patients at Freemont Medical. She is superb with psychiatric counselling and assessments. I have taken 4 children to see her and my son is a regular patient of hers. Technically, he was a patient of the doctor of this practice but my son prefers to see Brenda. She is jus that good.
    I know she is a nurse, but she should be the head — Feb 04, 2021
    About Brenda Primero, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1831613025
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Brenda Primero has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Brenda Primero accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Brenda Primero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Brenda Primero works at Frontier Medical & Behavioral Center, Inc. in North Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Brenda Primero’s profile.

    Brenda Primero has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Brenda Primero.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brenda Primero, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brenda Primero appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

