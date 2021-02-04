Brenda Primero has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Brenda Primero, APRN
Overview
Brenda Primero, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in North Las Vegas, NV.
Brenda Primero works at
Locations
Oases Institute of Health Inc5105 Camino Al Norte Ste 100, North Las Vegas, NV 89031 Directions (702) 750-2438
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
What can I say about Brenda that I have no already said to many parents. She is the only reason we are still patients at Freemont Medical. She is superb with psychiatric counselling and assessments. I have taken 4 children to see her and my son is a regular patient of hers. Technically, he was a patient of the doctor of this practice but my son prefers to see Brenda. She is jus that good.
About Brenda Primero, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1831613025
Frequently Asked Questions
