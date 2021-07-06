See All Physicians Assistants in Lakeland, FL
Brenda O'Hair, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.5 (5)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Brenda O'Hair, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Lakeland, FL. 

Brenda O'Hair works at Watson Clinic LLP in Lakeland, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Watson Clinic Highlands
    2300 E COUNTY ROAD 540A, Lakeland, FL 33813 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (863) 607-3333
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 06, 2021
    Considering I have a disease that they don't know much about and had no idea what it was at first, I guess they have done very well. Like all medical personnel I realize their time is very limited but It would be nice and good for the patient if someone could stop and explain, listen, answer questions without rushing us out the door. We pay for the medical care and part of that care is the patient's feelings, thoughts about their care. Ask us.
    Joyce J Webb — Jul 06, 2021
    About Brenda O'Hair, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1386617504
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Brenda O'Hair has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Brenda O'Hair has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Brenda O'Hair works at Watson Clinic LLP in Lakeland, FL. View the full address on Brenda O'Hair’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Brenda O'Hair. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Brenda O'Hair.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brenda O'Hair, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brenda O'Hair appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

