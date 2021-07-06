Brenda O'Hair has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Brenda O'Hair, PA-C
Overview
Brenda O'Hair, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Lakeland, FL.
Brenda O'Hair works at
Locations
Watson Clinic Highlands2300 E COUNTY ROAD 540A, Lakeland, FL 33813 Directions (863) 607-3333Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 6:00pmSunday9:00am - 3:00pm
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Considering I have a disease that they don't know much about and had no idea what it was at first, I guess they have done very well. Like all medical personnel I realize their time is very limited but It would be nice and good for the patient if someone could stop and explain, listen, answer questions without rushing us out the door. We pay for the medical care and part of that care is the patient's feelings, thoughts about their care. Ask us.
About Brenda O'Hair, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1386617504
Brenda O'Hair accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Brenda O'Hair has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Brenda O'Hair. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Brenda O'Hair.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brenda O'Hair, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brenda O'Hair appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.