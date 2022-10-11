See All Nurse Practitioners in Jacksonville, FL
Brenda Murphy, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Brenda Murphy, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Jacksonville, FL. 

Brenda Murphy works at First Coast Cardiovascular Institute - Southside Office in Jacksonville, FL with other offices in Middleburg, FL, Sebring, FL, Palatka, FL, St Augustine, FL, Saint Augustine, FL, Macclenny, FL and Fleming Island, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Southside Office | Outpatient Catheterization & Sleep Labs
    7011 A C Skinner Pkwy Ste 160, Jacksonville, FL 32256 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 493-3333
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    First Coast Cardiovascular Institute
    5233 Ricker Rd Ste 101, Jacksonville, FL 32210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 493-3333
  3. 3
    Middleburg
    1821 Blanding Blvd, Middleburg, FL 32068 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 493-3333
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  4. 4
    First Coast Cardiovascular Institute
    905 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32250 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 493-3333
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  5. 5
    First Coast Cardiovascular Institute
    7751 Baymeadows Rd E # H, Jacksonville, FL 32256 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 493-3333
  6. 6
    First Coast Cardiovascular Institute
    9889 Gate Pkwy N Ste 203, Jacksonville, FL 32246 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 493-3333
  7. 7
    First Coast Cardiovascular Institute
    7 Ryant Blvd, Sebring, FL 33870 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (863) 314-6354
  8. 8
    Palatka
    524 Zeagler Dr, Palatka, FL 32177 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 325-2836
  9. 9
    First Coast Cardiovascular Institute
    1100 Plantation Island Dr S Ste 220, St Augustine, FL 32080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 436-6420
  10. 10
    First Coast Cardiovascular Institute
    14810 Old Saint Augustine Rd Ste 208, Jacksonville, FL 32258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 854-2540
  11. 11
    County Road 210 Office
    300 Kingsley Lake Dr Ste 402, Saint Augustine, FL 32092 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 493-3333
  12. 12
    First Coast Cardiovascular Institute
    1201 Monument Rd Ste 201B, Jacksonville, FL 32225 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 493-3333
  13. 13
    First Coast Cardiovascular Institute
    5851 Timuquana Rd Ste 204, Jacksonville, FL 32210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 493-3333
  14. 14
    First Coast Cardiovascular Institute
    725 S 6th St, Macclenny, FL 32063 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 493-3333
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  15. 15
    First Coast Cardiovascular Institute
    9759 San Jose Blvd Ste 2, Jacksonville, FL 32257 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 493-3333
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  16. 16
    Fleming Island Office
    1681 Eagle Harbor Pkwy, Fleming Island, FL 32003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 644-0092
  17. 17
    Northside Office
    3890 Dunn Ave Ste 203, Jacksonville, FL 32218 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 493-3333
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  18. 18
    First Coast Cardiovascular Institute
    205 Zeagler Dr, Palatka, FL 32177 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 325-2836
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  19. 19
    First Coast Cardiovascular Institute
    10058 Baymeadows Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32256 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 493-3333
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  20. 20
    St. Augustine
    109 Whitehall Dr Ste 117, St Augustine, FL 32086 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 436-6420
  21. 21
    Ibrahim Heart Clinic
    3364 County Road 220, Middleburg, FL 32068 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 282-7271
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 3:00pm
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  22. 22
    Jacksonville Clinic & First Coast Cardiovascular Institute
    3900 University Blvd S, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 493-3333

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
  • Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
  • Baptist Medical Center South
  • Flagler Hospital
  • HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
  • HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital
  • HCA Florida Putnam Hospital
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Brenda Murphy, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1720369820
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Brenda Murphy, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Brenda Murphy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Brenda Murphy has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Brenda Murphy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Brenda Murphy works at First Coast Cardiovascular Institute - Southside Office in Jacksonville, FL with other offices in Middleburg, FL, Sebring, FL, Palatka, FL, St Augustine, FL, Saint Augustine, FL, Macclenny, FL and Fleming Island, FL. View the full addresses on Brenda Murphy’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Brenda Murphy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Brenda Murphy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brenda Murphy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brenda Murphy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

