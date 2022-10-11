Brenda Murphy, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Brenda Murphy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Brenda Murphy, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Brenda Murphy, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Jacksonville, FL.
Brenda Murphy works at
Locations
-
1
Southside Office | Outpatient Catheterization & Sleep Labs7011 A C Skinner Pkwy Ste 160, Jacksonville, FL 32256 Directions (904) 493-3333Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
-
2
First Coast Cardiovascular Institute5233 Ricker Rd Ste 101, Jacksonville, FL 32210 Directions (904) 493-3333
-
3
Middleburg1821 Blanding Blvd, Middleburg, FL 32068 Directions (904) 493-3333Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
4
First Coast Cardiovascular Institute905 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32250 Directions (904) 493-3333Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
5
First Coast Cardiovascular Institute7751 Baymeadows Rd E # H, Jacksonville, FL 32256 Directions (904) 493-3333
-
6
First Coast Cardiovascular Institute9889 Gate Pkwy N Ste 203, Jacksonville, FL 32246 Directions (904) 493-3333
-
7
First Coast Cardiovascular Institute7 Ryant Blvd, Sebring, FL 33870 Directions (863) 314-6354
-
8
Palatka524 Zeagler Dr, Palatka, FL 32177 Directions (386) 325-2836
-
9
First Coast Cardiovascular Institute1100 Plantation Island Dr S Ste 220, St Augustine, FL 32080 Directions (904) 436-6420
-
10
First Coast Cardiovascular Institute14810 Old Saint Augustine Rd Ste 208, Jacksonville, FL 32258 Directions (904) 854-2540
-
11
County Road 210 Office300 Kingsley Lake Dr Ste 402, Saint Augustine, FL 32092 Directions (904) 493-3333
-
12
First Coast Cardiovascular Institute1201 Monument Rd Ste 201B, Jacksonville, FL 32225 Directions (904) 493-3333
-
13
First Coast Cardiovascular Institute5851 Timuquana Rd Ste 204, Jacksonville, FL 32210 Directions (904) 493-3333
-
14
First Coast Cardiovascular Institute725 S 6th St, Macclenny, FL 32063 Directions (904) 493-3333Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
15
First Coast Cardiovascular Institute9759 San Jose Blvd Ste 2, Jacksonville, FL 32257 Directions (904) 493-3333Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
16
Fleming Island Office1681 Eagle Harbor Pkwy, Fleming Island, FL 32003 Directions (904) 644-0092
-
17
Northside Office3890 Dunn Ave Ste 203, Jacksonville, FL 32218 Directions (904) 493-3333Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
18
First Coast Cardiovascular Institute205 Zeagler Dr, Palatka, FL 32177 Directions (386) 325-2836Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
19
First Coast Cardiovascular Institute10058 Baymeadows Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32256 Directions (904) 493-3333Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
20
St. Augustine109 Whitehall Dr Ste 117, St Augustine, FL 32086 Directions (904) 436-6420
-
21
Ibrahim Heart Clinic3364 County Road 220, Middleburg, FL 32068 Directions (904) 282-7271MondayClosedTuesday7:00am - 3:00pmWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
22
Jacksonville Clinic & First Coast Cardiovascular Institute3900 University Blvd S, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 493-3333
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
- Baptist Medical Center South
- Flagler Hospital
- HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
- HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital
- HCA Florida Putnam Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Brenda Murphy?
ANSWERS your questions
About Brenda Murphy, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1720369820
Frequently Asked Questions
Brenda Murphy has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Brenda Murphy accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Brenda Murphy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Brenda Murphy works at
2 patients have reviewed Brenda Murphy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Brenda Murphy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brenda Murphy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brenda Murphy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.