Dr. Brenda Mondragon, DC
Overview
Dr. Brenda Mondragon, DC is a Chiropractor in Saint Augustine, FL. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Palmer College Of Chiropractic.
Dr. Mondragon works at
Locations
Mondragon Chiropractic1100 Plantation Island Dr S Ste 140, Saint Augustine, FL 32080 Directions (904) 770-5119
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I'm a DC(Dennis Pacelli) graduate of Life Marietta and certified Cox decompression I would LOVE to give Brenda the adjustment she gives she she needs it Ok I live in Georgia I can drive there for that kind of treatment its worth it! Tell me the cost I do get regular care BUT not to that degree and YES I use to give the same kind of care I like how she adjusted the kinetic chain
About Dr. Brenda Mondragon, DC
- Chiropractic
- 10 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1689911620
Education & Certifications
- McLaughlin Chiropractic
- Palmer College Of Chiropractic
- Eckerd College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mondragon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mondragon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mondragon speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Mondragon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mondragon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mondragon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mondragon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.