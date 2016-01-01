Brenda Maloy, MS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Brenda Maloy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Brenda Maloy, MS
Overview
Brenda Maloy, MS is a Counselor in Houston, TX.
Brenda Maloy works at
Locations
-
1
Grow Therapy700 Milam St Ste 1300, Houston, TX 77002 Directions (302) 252-5277Monday9:00am - 8:00pmWednesday9:00am - 8:00pmThursday9:00am - 8:00pmSaturday9:00am - 8:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Brenda Maloy?
About Brenda Maloy, MS
- Counseling
- English, Spanish
- 1811144009
Frequently Asked Questions
Brenda Maloy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Brenda Maloy accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Brenda Maloy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Brenda Maloy works at
Brenda Maloy speaks Spanish.
Brenda Maloy has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Brenda Maloy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brenda Maloy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brenda Maloy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.