Dr. Brenda Liffland, OD

Optometry
4 (9)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Overview

Dr. Brenda Liffland, OD is an Optometrist in Pinellas Park, FL. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Liffland works at Gulfcoast Eye Care in Pinellas Park, FL with other offices in Palm Harbor, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gulfcoast Eye Care
    6036 PARK BLVD N, Pinellas Park, FL 33781 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 549-2105
  2. 2
    Pinellas Eye Care PA
    2650 Tampa Rd Ste A, Palm Harbor, FL 34684 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 11, 2020
    Dr Liffland took care of my vision for several years until I moved out of the area. On my last visit, I could not read the eye chart with my right eye! Dr Liffland immediately diagnosed the condition (macular edema from a blood vessel rupture) and sent me to a retina specialist the same day. Luckily, I am improving. I am grateful to Dr Liffland for her excellent care all these years and her prompt emergent care at my last visit. I am a retired Orthopedic Surgeon, and I recognize a great physician when I see one. You will be pleased with Dr Liffland’s care. John G Sullivan, MD
    John G Sullivan, MD — Sep 11, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Brenda Liffland, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1447409974
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School
    • Florida State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brenda Liffland, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liffland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Liffland has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Liffland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Liffland. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liffland.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liffland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liffland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

