Dr. Havellana has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brenda Havellana, PHD
Dr. Brenda Havellana, PHD is a Psychologist in Lynnwood, WA.
Washington State Psychological Services LLC5105 200th St SW Ste 100, Lynnwood, WA 98036 Directions (206) 320-2487
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Brenda Havellana, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1568625895
Dr. Havellana accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Havellana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Havellana. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Havellana.
